Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $74.95. 70,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,885. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

