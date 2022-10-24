International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $132.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,013. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.06.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

