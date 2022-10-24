International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 36.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $132.24. 188,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

