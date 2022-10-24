International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,367 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $84,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,995,000 after acquiring an additional 782,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 84,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,013. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.