International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 18.2%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 18.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 301,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 233,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

