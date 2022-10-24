Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $540.11.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $415.77 on Monday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 37.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.