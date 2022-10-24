Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

ISRG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average is $219.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.