Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Position Lowered by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 349,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 160,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.