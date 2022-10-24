Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.39. 7,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,246. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50.

