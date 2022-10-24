Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 76,161 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 53,609 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,671,811. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

