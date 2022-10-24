IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Insider Purchases A$36,000.00 in Stock

IODM Limited (ASX:IOD – Get Rating) insider Brian Jamieson bought 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$36,000.00 ($25,174.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

IODM Limited provides cloud based software as a service in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. It develops an automated debtor management solution that offers accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

