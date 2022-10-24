IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Insider Purchases A$36,000.00 in Stock

IODM Limited (ASX:IOD – Get Rating) insider Brian Jamieson bought 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$36,000.00 ($25,174.83).
IODM Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
IODM Company Profile
