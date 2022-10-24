IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 27.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $83.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.