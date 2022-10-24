IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $595,000 Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 63.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after buying an additional 268,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 7,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after buying an additional 298,361 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $191.82.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $81,160.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,865,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,667,158. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

