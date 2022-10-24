IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

NYSE:MA opened at $305.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

