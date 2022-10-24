IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 1,943 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after purchasing an additional 837,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after buying an additional 245,485 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,679 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -148.57%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

