IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 2,478 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

PAYO opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,513 shares of company stock worth $2,311,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

