IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 996 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

PRDO opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $719.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

