IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,129 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank grew its position in State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in State Street by 165.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

NYSE:STT opened at $69.12 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

