IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 166 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $195.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.23.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

