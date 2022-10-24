IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes $1.38 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.94.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $178.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

