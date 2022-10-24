IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.42 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.