iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,163,094 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46.

