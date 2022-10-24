iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,593,000 after buying an additional 754,159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,652,000 after buying an additional 444,913 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,188,000 after buying an additional 240,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,035,000 after buying an additional 103,473 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,273,877. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.