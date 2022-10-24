iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,313.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.95. 136,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

