iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $195,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.52. 86,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,111. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

