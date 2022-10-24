iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,709,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,580,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,870,000 after purchasing an additional 396,039 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 882,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,580,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 738,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 290,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.40. 787,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,464,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $87.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

