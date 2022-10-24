iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.96

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.96 and last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 10070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,989,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

