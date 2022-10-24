iShares MSCI China ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,253 put options on the company. This is an increase of 228% compared to the average daily volume of 1,600 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,843,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,008 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. 194,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,886. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

