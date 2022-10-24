iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,867 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 23,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $57.75. 640,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,858,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

