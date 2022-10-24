iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.49

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.49 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 1673099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

