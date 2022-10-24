iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by Emerson Wealth LLC

Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 83,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $33.73. 1,197,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,508,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

