iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,234,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

