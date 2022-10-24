iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is AE Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,228,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $153,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,587,000 after acquiring an additional 508,287 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,790,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 549,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,421,000 after acquiring an additional 118,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,444. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $133.49. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

