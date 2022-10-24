iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Cut by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $110.07. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.83 and a 1 year high of $110.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

