iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,025,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 795,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVV traded up $3.54 on Monday, hitting $379.35. 234,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

