iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,230,892 shares.The stock last traded at $60.19 and had previously closed at $59.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

