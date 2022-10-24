iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Keystone Financial Services’ 9th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 200,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 93,670 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 170,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

