Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,375 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 137% compared to the average volume of 4,384 put options.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $121,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. 1,413,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,452,750. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

