Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

JKHY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.50. 1,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

