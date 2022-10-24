Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 4.2% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.28. 991,944 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.