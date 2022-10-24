Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.08. 141,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.03. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

