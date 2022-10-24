Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 169,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,134. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

