Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Cigna by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 53.2% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cigna by 8.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cigna by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

NYSE CI traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.68. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $302.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.