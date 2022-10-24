Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $801,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $4.58 on Monday, hitting $274.15. 33,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.37 and its 200 day moving average is $290.18. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,985,188. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.