Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 477,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,995,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.1 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.