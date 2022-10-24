Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.58.

DHR stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.85. The company had a trading volume of 89,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.58 and a 200 day moving average of $266.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.