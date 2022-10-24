Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $190.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,415. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.26. The company has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

