Janney Capital Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 27.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

META traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,231,514. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $348.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.