Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. 122,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

