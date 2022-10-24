Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.76. 69,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.